You Care: Kanye West Tongues Down Julia Fox In Paris

There two were made for each other.

Celebrity Sightings : Day One - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2022

Source: Jeremy Moeller / Getty

Kanye West loves the attention. The artist now known as Ye was photographed tongue kissing his rebound (it is what it is) Julia Fox in Paris.

Oh, and Pusha T was there.

You care.

The apparently happy couple posed for photographer Danielle Levitt for a photoshoot. Apparently, it went down at a dinner party in Paris that included Rick Owens, Yasiin Bey, Rick Owens, Pusha A Ton and Dave Chappelle.

We wonder if Yasiin asked Yeezy about all the Talib Kweli slander, though?

Nevertheless, Ye being into his new girl hasn’t stopped him from allegedly spreading an ill rumor (no pun intended) that Kim Kardashian’s current boyfriend Pete Davidson has AIDS.

What a time.

Julia Fox , Kanye West

