Playaz Circle Unleash “Flight 360: The Takeoff,” Giving Away Beats By Dre Headphones

Atlanta Hip-Hop duo Playaz Circle unleashed their second installment into the rap hemisphere, Flight 360: The Takeoff this week. The DTP tag team revealed exclusively to HipHopWired that they’re keyed up about the timing of this album, saying that the “climate” is right and it’s time for them to take off.

“Everything is about timing,” said Dolla. “Like one of the DJs told me, if we would’ve come out about five or six years ago, we probably would’ve gone gold with a song as big as “Duffle Bag Boy.” I think it just goes to show that the climate of the game is changing but the great part about that is we’re able to adapt.”

They then continued on to speak about the success of their landmark hit, “Duffle Bag Boy,” which ironically turned out to be both a gift and a curse. According to Dolla Boy it helped them gain fame on the Billboard charts but confused fans that were unsure whether the song was Playaz Circle’s or the property of Young Money CEO, Lil Wayne.

“I think fans will be able to identify with us more this go around. The first go around there was confusion over “Duffle Bag Boy.” Is it Lil Wayne? Playaz Circle? Who’s who? I think the time between Flight 360 and Supply & Demand has allowed the fans to identify the artist, get to know us a little bit better and become familiar with our music.”

Despite their previous issues, Tity Boi and Dolla Boy are promising to release a conceptual album. Dolla added that they plan on incorporating photo shoots, video shoots and songs that tie together to form a story line.

“We basically do conceptual albums, we try and tie it all in from the photo shoots to the videos, all the way down to the actual arrangements of the songs, to the skits. We think that’s what Hip-Hop’s been missing, the substance. We’ve recorded over 70 or 80 songs and we’ve picked the right 14 or 15 songs that compliment the title of the album and where we were going with our career.”

Not only can fans expect a conceptual album, they can expect features ranging from the group’s DTP family to the legendary Raekwon The Chef from Wu-Tang.

“We fu*k with people who fu*k with us. Raekwon, the Twins formerly of Jagged Edge, Bobby V, of course Ludacris, of course Lil Wayne…shout out to Young Money. We ain’t gonna stop, we’re gonna continue making good music for everybody and all our listeners.”

