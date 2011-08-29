J. Cole Reveals “Cole World: The Sideline Story” Tracklisting, Confirms Jay-Z Collaboration

J. Cole Reveals “Cole World: The Sideline Story” Tracklisting

J. Cole has finally revealed the tracklisting for his Cole World: The Sideline story project that drops September 27.

As previously reported the Roc Nation signee confirmed that he was having a hard time locking down Jay-Z for a collaboration and told reporters “your guess is as a good as mine” when asked if Hov would make the project.

Now on another installment of his Any Given Sunday series, Cole has confirmed that Jigga is on his album and revealed the final tracklisting to the project.

The rapper revealed the news on his @JColeNC Twitter page in a series of tweets listing Missy Elliot, Drake, Trey Songz and Jay-Z as collaborations on the debut project.

Check out J. Cole’s Cole World tracklisting below.