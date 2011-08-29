Jim Jones Disses Lil Wayne Over Gang Affiliation, Tight Pants



Jim Jones Disses Lil Wayne

Jim Jones is firing subliminal shots at Lil Wayne today, a day after Tha Carter IV rapper hit the stage at the VMAs.

Late Sunday, Wayne took the stage to close out MTV’s Video Music Awards and performed his tracks “How To Love” and “John” in a pair of tight seemingly leopard print pants.

The pants obviously distracted from the Young Money head’s performance, so much so that a Twitter account for them has been made: @Waynes_Jeggings.

The creator of the Twitter account wasn’t the only one who thought Lil Wayne’s choice of attire was funny, Jim Jones also took a subliminal shot at the rapper for the look tweeting,

Jim also made sure to fire a shot at Wayne for his reported Blood gang affiliation saying,

