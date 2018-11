Bun B Day Ceremony

Yesterday the Mayor of H-Town proclaimed August 30th as “Bun B Day” in the city Houston.

Houston mayor Annise Parker and the City Council declared the day to the Trill OG due to his involvement in the community (sorry to inform folks it has nothing to do with any of the UGK albums).

Congrats to Bun B…Pimp C would be proud.

Peep photos and a video of the event on the next pages.

