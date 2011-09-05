Chris Brown Rewards Fan For Returning $22,000 Rolex Watch

Chris Brown Rewards Fan For Returning Watch

Chris Brown lucked up when his $22,000 Rolex watch, which was accidentally tossed in the crowd during his MTV VMAs performance last week, was returned by a loyal fan.

And to follow up on this story, the star singer has since found this fan, and for returning his expensive Rolex, Brown has rewarded the fan by inviting her to his upcoming show in Cincinnati, Ohio.

TMZ reports:

We spoke to the Rolex-returner herself — a girl named Alisha — who tells us she was in the audience at the VMA’s with a friend — when Chris took off his watch, dropped it on a trampoline … and it bounced right over to her. Alisha says she put the Rolex on her wrist — then saw one of Brown’s people looking for the wayward watch … so she turned it in. We’re told the two parties got in contact after seeing the story on our site — and Alisha was promised tickets to a show, backstage passes and a meet-and-greet with Chris.

The Twitter exchange between Breezy and his watch-returning fan is also below:

That’s a nice gesture for Chris Brown to thank his fan, but we still say she should have kept that watch.