50 Cent Launches Street King Movement To Feed One Billion Kids [Video]

50 Cent Talks Street King

50 Cent wants to feed one billion children. 50’s global movement is called Street King and he is launching his new Street King energy shot to fund the mission.

The G-Unit general talks about his goal to sell the energy shots and provide a meal with every item that is purchased.

Curtis reflects on being poor but not hungry as a child growing up in Queens.

“We create new energy by utilizing our own energy. If we utilize our voices in different ways, it’ll make everyone aware of the issues that they’re probably not conscious of, and we can be effective.”