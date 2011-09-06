Wiz Khalifa Talks Relationship With Amber Rose, “I’m An Example”

Wiz Khalifa’s Sister 2 Sister Magazine Interview

Wiz Khalifa is once again taking about his high-profile relationship with model/socialite Amber Rose.

As previously reported, Rose recently revealed that she hopes to marry and have children with her rapper beau.

“I want to be a mom really bad. I really want babies. I’ll be 28 in October and my maternal instinct is ready[…] We’re definitely going to get married and have babies.”

Now Wiz is speaking out and sat down for an interview with Sister 2 Sister magazine to dish further on their bond.

The 23-year-old tells Jamie Foster Brown that despite his age and his profession, he knows Rose is the one.

Two great people when they meet up, and when you’re at a certain point in your life, you know, I’m a little bit more mature than people in my age range. I’ve always been able to know when I have a good situation and be able to hold that close to me and not ruin it. Just because I’m young and in my past before I wasn’t always with (just) one girl, or usually rappers aren’t, you know what I’m saying? It’s not really regular for a rapper to be like, “This is my girl and this is the only woman that I’m going to be with.” But it just makes sense to me, and that’s how I really feel. And I just put that out there and everybody who embraces me, they have to embrace that as well.

When asked by the editor “who he was” and how he got so mature for his age, the Taylor Gang head replied,

“I’m an example. (laughs)”

Wiz and Amber are said to be working on new music as a couple.