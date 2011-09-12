Diddy And Chance Have Daddy-Daughter Day At The U.S. Open [Photos]



Diddy And His Daughter Chance Spotted At The U.S. Open

Diddy and his young protégé Chance were spotted at the U.S Open this weekend where they spent daddy-daughter time together.

For fans who tuned in to this weekend’s match, they spotted Serena Williams suffer a loss to Samantha Stosur of Australia who took the coveted trophy with a 6-2, 6-3 victory.

Diddy and his daughter didn’t seem to mind however and were spotted in the crowd cheering the tennis champ on.

The starlet in the making previously made headlines when Diddy released a video of her singing to him on camera.

Check out Diddy and Chance below.

Doesn’t she look like her dad?

