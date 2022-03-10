Spotify Assures Users The Platform Is All Good After Widespread Reports Of Access Issues

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

For about an hour and a half Tuesday, Spotify users were cut off from the music and podcast streaming world as the platform experienced widespread technical problems causing its users across the U.S. to complain about access issues across its app and website.

From Variety:

User complaints about Spotify began to spike at around 1:10 p.m. ET, according to monitoring site DownDetector.com. It was not immediately clear what caused the technical problems. In the U.S., the issues reported were concentrated in New York and Los Angeles.

Spotify users reported the platform telling them their usernames and passwords were incorrect when they weren’t. Some users said they tried to play songs from the platform but got messages that read, “We’re all mixed up. Refresh this page or try again later. It may take some time to get things up again.” People using the Spotify mobile app got messages that read, “You’ve been logged out. Log back in to start listening” when they never logged out.

Spotify tweeted a message to its customers saying, “Something’s not quite right” and thanking users for reporting issues.

A little over an hour later, the platform tweeted that everything was all good now and users shouldn’t have any more issues accessing their content.

But maaaaan, just imagine all the people whose afternoon workouts were ruined when they couldn’t access their gym playlists. How in the world of Black mommas and weekly chores were folks supposed to get their houses clean when their housecleaning mixes weren’t operational? Imagine you’re on a road trip or trying to relax to some tunes during your drive home and your vibe suddenly gets un-vibed because your music source is malfunctioning.

Ok, so it really wasn’t a big deal since the access issues only lasted for a short while. (Also, I’m just going to put it out there that maybe Spotify got hit with a slight touch of Joe Rogan karma.) Still, I’m sure it was annoying and disruptive for plenty of users.

Glad it all worked out. (*clicks on YouTube Music playlist*)