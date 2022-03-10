Bronx Judge Roasts NYPD Cops In Court For “Illegally” Searching & Arresting Drill Rapper C Blu

The cops on the case tried to justify singling out Blu by saying he was part of a “disorderly crowd” and that he “refused police orders to take his hands out of his pockets, leading to a scrap between him and an officer.”

During the scuffle, Willaims discharged his gun which ended up hitting his own leg before it hit Officer Kaseem Pennant in the leg as well. Both men ended up hospitalized but have since recovered.

Unfortunately for police, the video footage counters their claim that he wasn’t cooperating with police and the judge not only held the officers to account for initiating the entire ordeal, but for also illegally searching him.

“While there is no disputing the fact that Mr. Williams had a gun on him that night… He literally does everything you tell your child to do when they’re approached by cops. He literally kept his hands up. He literally tried to record to make sure there was proof. He answered questions he had no obligation to answer,” Semaj said.

No wonder police hate body cameras. Prevents them from coming up with BS to cover their asses, allegedly.

Because of the incident, C Blu was charged as an adult with criminal possession of a weapon, second-degree assault and other weapons charges. He’s pleaded not guilty. Luckily for him, Judge Semaj ruled that Williams should be tried as a juvenile and not as an adult, which would make any punishments less severe given his age.

The drill rapper with over a million YouTube views has been out on $250K bail since January and is looking forward to his day in court.

“I just want to say I’m innocent,” he told the Daily News.