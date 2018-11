J. Cole’s Life + Times Interview

As J. Cole’s debut album finally nears a release date, here’s a Cole interview with his boss Jay-Z’s Life + Times website.

I guess this is the least Jay could do for the kid since he took so long getting J. Cole that verse for his album (seeing as though Cole won’t be on the Watch The Throne tour).

J. Cole’s Cold World: The Sideline Story album hits stores on September 27th.

