Jay-Z Holding Charity Carnival For His Scholarship Foundation

Jay-Z To Hold Carnival-themed Fundraiser

Rapper/Hip-Hop businessman Jay-Z is planning a charity fundraiser for his Shawn Carter Scholarship Foundation.

The NY Daily News reports:

We hear Hova will be taking over Pier 54 at West and 13th Sts. on Sept. 29 for a lavish carnival-themed benefit for the Shawn Carter Scholarship Foundation.

(The charity helps individuals facing hard times defray the cost of higher education.)

Tickets can be purchased for $1,000 a pop at scfcarnival.com.

Partygoers can expect classic carnival rides such as the Sizzler and the Zipper, but forget peanuts and funnel cakes.

Momofuku Milk Bar and the Spotted Pig will provide the food. The fairway prizes are also expected to be lavish.

We’re told Gibson guitars, Nets tickets and even a Hublot watch will be among the booty.