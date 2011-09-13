Gucci Mane Going Back To Jail



Gucci Mane Going To Jail—Again

Gucci Mane is set to return behind bars after the Atlanta rapper pleaded guilty today to battery.

According to The Associated Press, Mane pleaded guilty to two counts of battery, two counts of reckless conduct and one count of disorderly conduct.

He will spend six months in jail.

As previously reported, Gucci was accused of throwing an Atlanta woman, 36-year-old Diana Graham, out of his moving Hummer on Jan. 28.

He has since been ordered to pay her $5,091 in restitution for her medical bills and a $3,000 fine.

He will also attend 12 weeks of anger management classes.

He was previously released from jail in July.