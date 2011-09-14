Chris Brown, Kelly Rowland Kick Off “F.A.M.E. Tour” [Photos]

F.A.M.E. Tour Opening Night

Chris Brown’s F.A.M.E Tour kicked off Monday night (September 12) to a sold out crowd in Toronto, Canada’s Molson Canadian Amphitheatre. Joining him on tour is Kelly Rowland, Tyga and T-Pain.

Breezy reportedly kicked off the tour with a bang, performing all the hits and even giving one lucky fan a lap dance.

The next stop is tonight (September 14) in Buffalo, New York.

Peep the pictures from the show (courtesy of Tom Pandi Photography) below:

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12Next page »