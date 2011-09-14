CLOSE
Preview: J. Cole Feat. Trey Songz “Can’t Get Enough” [Video]

J. Cole and Trey Songz have released the preview to their new video “Can’t Get Enough.”

As previously reported, the rapper and the singer were shooting their video when Rihanna decided to make a special guest appearance.

The video features them surrounded by a bevy of Bajan ladies while at the beach and at sea on a yacht.

Check out a preview of their “Can’t Get Enough” video below.

The full video premieres tonight at 10 p.m. EST on MTV2’s “Sucker Free Road to Release.”

