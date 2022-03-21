Kodak Black Mixes It Up At Mar-A-Lago, Meets Trump For First Time

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Kodak Black got the chance to meet Donald Trump for the first time since he was granted a pardon by the former president at an event last week.According to reports, the meeting took place at a dinner held at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida. Ray J, who has met with the former president as a tech entrepreneur beforehand, invited the “Super Gremlin” rapper to come to the function with him in order to finally meet with Trump. Kodak Black was introduced to Trump at one point in the evening. “How are you?, Trump asks him during their brief interaction, which included a fist bump exchange between the two. Later, Kodak Black is seen standing next to Trump as he addresses the crowd gathered.

“It was the right thing to do,” said Ray J when asked about the meeting by the New York Post. “Trump pardoned him.” Kodak Black, also known as Bill Kapri, was also lauded by former NYPD Commissioner Bernard Kerik at the function. “When a cop is killed in the line of duty, this kid puts up money for his family’s kids to go to college,” Kerik said. “That’s one of the reasons I supported his clemency. He still does it today. He is a prime example of why presidents should exert their power of clemency. There’s no better example.”

Kodak Black was serving a sentence of 46 months in prison after being convicted of issuing false statements in order to buy firearms in 2019. Trump pardoned the rapper in the final hours of his presidency after several appeals were made. For his part, Kodak has been highly supportive of the MAGA agenda before and after the commutation of his sentence, going so far as to share his support of Trump on his social media accounts.