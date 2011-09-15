J. Cole Talks Rihanna Sextape And Roc Nation Rumors [Video]

J. Cole Talks Rihanna Sextape and Roc Nation

J. Cole has been a hot topic on the gossip sites over the last few weeks.

No-Album-Out Cole recently addressed those blog rumors, chopping it up with MTV News about rumors that he has a sextape with Rihanna and stories that he was dropped by his label Roc Nation.

“I just let ’em talk. They also say I’ve got a sex tape [with Rihanna] and they say I got dropped from Roc Nation,” joked Cole.” “It’s been a hell of a two weeks. They put a picture of one of my fans on the Internet and said it was my girlfriend…I figured out, now that I’m on the other side [of the rumor mill], it’s just so random.” “It doesn’t start from no where, it’s just like tabloids back in the day. People get paid, they making their money off of making up kind of outlandish stories.” “‘Jay-Z said he gon’ beat J. Cole up when he sees him, said he better watch out.’ And it’s always a very reliable source [saying it].”

It’s good J. Cole can laugh off the rumors like that.

It won’t be a laughing matter if his album bricks though and he really does get dropped.

Hopefully that doesn’t happen.

Watch J. Cole’s MTV interview below:

http://media.mtvnservices.com/mgid:uma:video:mtv.com:690979/cp~id%3D1656633%26vid%3D690979%26uri%3Dmgid%3Auma%3Avideo%3Amtv.com%3A690979