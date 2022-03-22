HHW Gaming: Hunt Down Ghosts or Haunt Everyday Citizens In Illfonic’s ‘Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed’ Game

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Could this possibly be the Ghostbusters’ video game fans have been waiting years for?

Tuesday (Mar.22) Illfonic, the studio with a knack for making video games based on popular movie franchises with titles like Friday The 13th: The Game and Predator: Hunting Grounds, announced its latest project would be a new Ghostbusters game, called Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed.

The game will keep the studio’s four-versus-one asymmetric multiplayer game energy, allowing players to create their own Ghostbuster’s team or even become a ghost and terrorize humans. As a Ghostbuster, players will put on the signature jumpsuit, strap on a proton pack, and use other ghostbusting tools like Ghost Traps, Particle Throwers, and PKE Meter to track down and trap ghosts in a team of four while in a first-person view.

As one of the many playable varieties of ghosts, players will have the ability to haunt and terrorize citizens in different locations by either sliming them or possessing objects. The evil spirits also can see through walls and teleport across the map by using rifts, keep in mind the Ghostbusters will be hunting you. The game will feature no death. Instead, players will only be downed. The game’s developers revealed to Polygon that it wanted to make its game family-friendly so all Ghostbusters fans of all ages could enjoy the game.

As for the game’s story, the action picks right up following the events of Ghostbusters: Afterlife, the latest film in the storied franchise. Players will be able to prep for missions from in the revamped firehouse location and get guidance from Winston Zeddemore, voiced by Ernie Hudson. He is now a successful businessman bankrolling the Ghostbuster’s business.

Dan Aykroyd returns as the voice of Ray Stantz in the game and will give you insight into the spectral world when you visit him at Ray’s Occult Books located across the street from Ghostbusters HQ. Ghosts can be customized by players with the help of Tobin’s Spirit Guide.

Unfortunately, you will not be able to drive Ecto-1 in the game, which is a bummer.

Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed will not only encourage you to cross streams but will allow crossplay between console and PC gamers. If you opt to play alone, AI-controlled companions will fill up your team, enabling you to get in the action quickly and complete levels.

The game will arrive later this year and will be available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC (via the Epic Games Store), Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.

Peep the announcement trailer below.

—

Photo: Illfonic / Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed