Rock The Bells Cancels Their Boston Show

The Boston-area date of the ROCK THE BELLS 2011 FESTIVAL SERIES, which was recently rescheduled for Saturday, September 24 at the Comcast Center from September 10, has been cancelled.

According to the site, refunds for tickets purchased for the original and rescheduled dates will be available immediately at point-of-purchase.

The reason for the cancellation was also presented on the website, stating:

“We are very disappointed that our Boston Rock The Bells Festival stop had to be cancelled this year. Unfortunately, we will not be able to execute the festival to our standards and apologize to the fans who have supported Rock The Bells and quality Hip Hop,” stated Guerilla Union’s Chang Weisberg. “We’ve had many challenges with this show including numerous scheduling conflicts, bad weather and logistical challenges but hope to come back to Boston with Rock The Bells soon.”



