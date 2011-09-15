J. Cole Featured In October’s Upcoming GQ Magazine

Rocnation rapper J. Cole is a GQ gentleman in the October 2011 issue of the magazine.

Appearing in a leather bomber jacket, Cole’s feature was teased along with his forthcoming music video “Can’t Get Enough.”

“It popularized by fighter pilots during World War II and give the Army-Navy specification number A-2. The 2011 version is all black (ditch the Indiana Jones Brown!) with just enough military details to keep the macho mojo going,” GQ writes beneath Cole’s feature “The Incredibly Fly Bomber Jacket” (pictured). “Wear it in all the ways hip-hop head turner J. Cole does here — and keep it on inside the club to drop a bomb on the competition.”

The issue hits stands September 20 and you check out Cole’s piece here on GQ.