Rick Ross Named #5 Hottest MC In The Game, Falls Off Stage

It’s not that Rick Ross found out he was the #5 Hottest MC in the game and then fell off stage but nevertheless both events did happen. We have proof below the jump.

MTV has put out another “controversial” list of the Top Ten Hottest MCs in the Game. As in 2007 and 2008 the MTV Brain Trust has set to anger anti Weezy-ites and anti Jeezy-ites all over again.

Rick Ross was judged on rhyme skill, flow and how those things are implemented musically as the main factors. The Brain Trust also considers buzz, impact, commercial success — sales, airplay, business ventures, Web presence, endorsements and helping to spawn other artists’ careers — and the intangible, impact on the game.

Ross managed to get in Top 5 on the list for the second year in a row despite his beef with 50, his dramatically exposed past as a corrections officer, his vehement denial of his former job and wearing fake Louis Vuitton shades on the cover of XXL magazine in May.

Apparently the fans didn’t care nor did his collaborators with hits like “Maybach Music 2” featuring T-Pain, Kanye West and Lil’ Wayne under his large belt this year.

“He’s trying to bring the skills back to the table. A lot of people don’t give a lot of down-South rappers credit for spitting. He’s one of those brothers that’s trying to bring lyrics back to the table, and he’s doing it. He’s bringing the Miami flavor. I think he’s expressing what he’s living in Miami and what everybody else is doing down there.”-legendary MC Rakim, MTV.com

Ross had this to say about his # 1 despite his beef and doubts about his credibility:



“You gotta really know somebody’s integrity. You gotta know if you’re dealing with a champion or not. When I say ‘Bawse,’ I put that infamous on it because I mean it. If I’m not a boss, I believe I am. I know where I came from and what I accomplished. In my book, I’m certified. That’s what I love about the hip-hop game: It’s competitive. I love when you stack the chips against me, ’cause when I hit those numbers, those odds are gonna be in my favor, so we gotta triple up.”

In case you were wondering so far heavy hitting Hip Hop vet Raekwon clocks in at #10

#9. 50 Cent

#8. Fabolous

#7. Young Jeezy

#6. Gucci Mane

There is no word yet on whether or not Joe Buddens will end up getting punched because of this list.

As promised here is footage of Rick Ross falling down at a concert. Even though he has a hard time getting up he keeps rapping the whole time…like a champion.