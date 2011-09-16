Game Names Tyler The Creator The ‘West Coast Eminem’

Game Says Tyler, The Creator Is “West Coast Eminem”

Although Game is not afraid to drop a name or two, the West Coast rhymesayer claims he wouldn’t normally rap about throwing Rihanna in front of a train, having relations with Erykah Badu or tying Lil B to a tank of propane but he was pushed by the influence of Tyler The Creator.

In an interview with VIBE, Game spoke about his verse on “Martians vs. Goblins.”

“The reason I did that was because I was on a song with Tyler. When you’re on a song with Tyler you can say whatever the Fawk you want…I always say what I want but I don’t think I go as far as Tyler…I think he’s like the west coast Eminem.”

Game claims Tyler is his favorite of any new artists right now because of his desire to simply rap. “He don’t give a Fawk. He just rhyme about whatever and it’s like right out of an open book,” says Game.

The song is featured on Game’s R.E.D Album which is in stores right now.