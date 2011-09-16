Kelly Rowland And Diddy Promote ‘Empress’ Perfume [Photos]

Diddy and Kelly Rowland Team Up For Sean John’s “Empress” Perfume Launch

Sean “Diddy” Combs and Kelly Rowland were at Macy’s in Lakewood, California to help promote Sean John’s new “Empress” female fragrance.

Miss Rowland, the “Empress” spokeswoman, was looking good too and had this to say about the smell goods:

“It just really celebrates a woman being unique and powerful and beautiful in her own right, and celebrating all our idiosyncrasies,” Kelly said.

