HHW Gaming: ‘Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’ Vibes Arrive To UNO In Latest DLC Pack

Now you can assassinate the competition in the iconic card game UNO, not literally, but in a sense, thanks to a new Assassin’s Creed Valhalla DLC pack.

Thursday (Apr.7), Ubisoft and Mattel, Inc. announced Assassin’s Creed’s latest protagonist Eivor has arrived in the game as part of the new Valhalla DLC that launched today. The new content will allow players to explore the path to glory and do battle with other players while discovering iconic characters and enjoying the soundtrack from Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. Players will also be able to collect exclusive cargo in the game that can be used to force other players to draw cards and lose their cargo.

The DLC will also see the board become a part of gameplay, a first for UNO. Players will have to tread carefully and discard their cards wisely as they make their way across the board while collecting precious cargos to unlock exclusive perks. The new gameplay feature will allow players to duke it out in “card fights,” giving you the ability to slow them down. You can even unlock the “longboat passive effect” that will let you discard more than one card at a time. There are random events that you will encounter that will switch up gameplay.

The Valhalla DLC pack will also introduce Eivor’s Raven card that will allow players to travel to the area of their choice to claim their reward.

The Valhalla DLC is now available to purchase individually on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and Windows PC exclusively on the Ubisoft Store and Stadia for $4.99. Through backward compatibility, the Valhalla DLC will also be playable on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X | S.

Photo: Ubisoft / UNO Assassin’s Creed Valhalla DLC