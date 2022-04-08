Red Bull Dance Your Style Kicks Off 2022 U.S. Season #RedBullDanceYourStyle

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Red Bull Dance Your Style, the leading one-on-one all-styles dance competition, has kicked off its 2022 U.S. season and we’re expecting many of the same fireworks we were privileged to witness in person in 2021. With the competition taking place in seven major cities across the nation, dancers aiming to take the Red Bull Dance Your Style U.S. title for themselves will be displaying their best moves undoubtedly.

As with previous iterations of Red Bull Dance Your Style, competitors will face off one-on-one in an epic battle of street dance on the national stage. Boston, Tampa, Chicago, Washington, D.C., Oakland, Atlanta, and New Orleans will serve as the backdrop for the competition this year and is the route dancers will follow ahead of the Red Bull Dance Your Style World Finals. The winner will represent the U.S. on the world stage.

Last night, the first Red Bull Dance Your Style event launched in the House of Blues in Boston, Mass. with hosts Melisa Valdez & Real P and DJ Baby Indiglo serving up the soundtrack. There was also a special performance by Afrobeats Dance Boston, showcasing the best of what Boston has to offer on the dance front.

2021 U.S. Red Bull Dance Your Style winner Angyil shared a statement regarding the battles: “[W]hile it is a competition, Red Bull Dance Your Style is, at its core, a celebration of dance, that gives artists a global stage to express their true selves and expose audiences to new styles of dance.”

Kudos to that!

This year, the Red Bull Dance Your Style U.s. Finals will take place in New Orleans from May 21 through May 22. The weekend won’t be solely centered on the dance competition as workshops, performances, and special events are also on the docket.

The remaining competition dates and trailer for the event are listed out below. Click here for more information about Red Bull Dance Your Style and how fans can attend and support the dancers as they leave it all on the floor.

April 16 – Red Bull Dance Your Style Tampa @ The Cuban Club

April 24 – Red Bull Dance Your Style Chicago @ Morgan MFG

April 30 – Red Bull Dance Your Style Washington, D.C. @ Union Market

May 6 – Red Bull Dance Your Style Oakland @ Frank Ogawa Plaza, Downtown Oakland

May 13 – Red Bull Dance Your Style Atlanta @ Heaven at The Masquerade

May 21-22 – Red Bull Dance Your Style USA Weekender

—

