New York DA Dispels Rumors That Donald Trump Investigation Has Stalled

Donald Trump has spent his entire presidency and post-presidency stacking scandals on top of each other and self-absolving by shouting “fake news” at everything that breathes with hopes that repetition can change a lie into truth. He’s like the Kid Rock of Richard Nixons. He’s a whole clown and, according to a New York district attorney, he’s still the suspect of an ongoing criminal investigation.

According to Raw Story, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg issued a statement on Thursday to reassure people that his office hasn’t ended its investigation of the president who demonstrably tried to steal an election that was never stolen from him by claiming ad nauseam, and without a shred of evidence, that it was. (That’s not what he’s being investigated for, but still.)

Bragg reportedly felt the need to clarify this to people because, in February, lead prosecutors Mark Pomerantz and Carey Dunne resigned for reasons Pomerantz said were due to Bragg deciding not to move forward with andy prosecution of the former president whose propaganda literally inspired a riot at the U.S. Capitol. (Again, not what this is about, but he still did that sh**.)

The decision was “contrary to the public interest,” Pomerantz said in his resignation letter.

“The team that has been investigating Mr. Trump harbors no doubt about whether he committed crimes–he did,” his letter continued.

Pomerantz also spoke about reports that Bragg told aides the case can move forward if new evidence emerges or someone close to Trump turns whistleblower on him.

“No events are likely to occur that will alter the nature of the case,” he said. “There are always additional facts to be pursued.”

Simply deciding not to prosecute, however, “will doom any future prospects that Mr. Trump will be prosecuted for the criminal conduct we have been investigating,” he added.

But Bragg claims that all is well and that any notion that his office is not still investigating is a false one.

“In recent weeks, the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office has been repeatedly asked whether our investigation concerning former President Donald J. Trump, the Trump Organization, and its leadership is continuing,” Bragg said in a statement. “It is.”

“It’s open, it’s active, we have a great team in place of dedicated career prosecutors working every day,” Bragg told Bloomberg on Thursday. “We’re exploring evidence that’s not been previously explored. We will leave no stone unturned.”

In his statement, Bragg named Susan Hoffinger, Chief of the Investigation Division, as the lead woman in charge of pursuing Trump charges. In fact, Bragg bragged on Hoffinger saying she “has decades of experience as an Assistant District Attorney and a defense attorney, including New York State grand jury and trial experience, which are crucial for this investigation.”

Then Bragg started running down his own credentials saying, “High-profile, complex investigations have been trademarks of my professional career.”

We will see.