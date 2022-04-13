Jay-Z’s Famous 2001 Summer Jam Performance With Michael Jackson Finally Unearthed [Video]

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

It’s been two decades since Jay-Z made Hip-Hop history by bringing out the King of Pop, Michael Jackson, out to that Summer Jam stage in 2001. Although it happened at a time when camera phones weren’t even a possibility, someone actually recorded Jay’s whole set that night and yesterday (April 12) HipHopVCR uploaded it to YouTube for the world to enjoy.

Taking the stage in an oversized Knicks jersey and baggy jean shorts, Jigga had the concertgoers in the palm of his hands and after dropping some of his popular radio cuts, he debuted his classic “The Takeover” much to the shock of the crowd who knew exactly who he was talking about when he was dropping his bars. Then came the infamous moment when Jay put Prodigy (R.I.P) on blast and threw up pics of a young P doing his best Michael Jackson impression for the cameras. Just to be fair, we all have childhood pics we ain’t too proud of. Just sayin.’

After bringing out the likes of Missy Elliott and Eric Sermon, Jay got around to introducing Michael Jackson towards the end of his set before performing “Izzo (H.O.V.A.).” This was just phenomenal to witness and a dope way to take a stroll down memory lane.

Props to the camera man who recorded the entire hour of this and preserved a piece of Hip-Hop history.

Check out out below and let us know your thoughts on that amazing night.