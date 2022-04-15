“We Ready” Rapper Archie Eversole Fatally Shot By Brother: Report

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Details are coming to light about the death of Archie Eversole, and they are truly tragic. Reportedly, the “We Ready” rapper was shot by his brother last month, before succumbing to his injuries in early April.

According to WSBTV, Eversole’s brother is being charged with murder by the DeKalb County police.

Per the police, Archie Eversole, born Arthur Eversole, was actually shot on March 25 on Golf Vista Circle. He was found shot at Chevron gas station on Snapfinger Woods Drive and taken to a nearby hospital. However, he didn’t die from his injuries until April 3.

Sadly, most people were unaware of Archie Eversole’s passing until a couple of days ago.

Police have pinned the shooting Alexander Krause, Eversole’s brother, who was charged charged with aggravated assault. The charges were then bumped up to murder after Eversole’s death. NBC News reports that Krause was arrested the same night about a quarter of a mile away.

Rest in power Archie Eversole.

This story is developing.