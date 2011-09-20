10 Of The Most Anticipated Hip-Hop Albums For The Rest Of 2011

While we’ve had huge names like Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, Kanye West and more dominate the Summer, there are still many albums we are looking forward to in the Winter.
Whether it is a prominent emcee’s debut album or a veteran rapper releasing more heat for their collection, the last 4 months of the year will definitely not be a dull one.
Peep the page #’s below to see our 10 most anticipated Hip-Hop Albums for the rest of 2011, and make sure to tell us who you are waiting for.
