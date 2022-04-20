‘”The Flash’ Actor Ezra Miller Arrested For Assaulting Woman In Hawaii

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Warner Bros. upcoming film The Flash: Flashpoint is one of the DCEU’s most anticipated films, but the forthcoming movie’s star, Ezra Miller, can’t seem to keep himself out of trouble with the law.

BBC is reporting that yesterday, Ezra Miller was taken into custody by Hawaiian authorities after assaulting a woman when he threw a chair at her causing her to suffer a cut to the forehead in the process. The Flash actor was eventually arrested early Tuesday morning at a private property in Pahoar on Hawaii’s Big Island and hit with second-degree assault.

The arrest comes a few weeks after Miller was arrested for disorderly conduct and harassment due to the incident at the South Hilo bar in Hawaii after he got irate over some karaoke singers simply enjoying life much to his chagrin.

How long before he gets thrown off the island?

“During the course of their investigation, police determined that the individual, later identified as Ezra Miller, became irate after being asked to leave and reportedly threw a chair, striking a 26-year-old female on the forehead, resulting in an approximate half-inch cut.“