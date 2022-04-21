Peep The Latest Teaser Trailer for ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Marvel Studios finally released the trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder, but before we get back into the life of the God from Asgard, we still have some unfinished business to attend to in the Marvel Multiverse courtesy of Doctor Strange and Scarlet Witch.

In a new teaser trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, we’re getting a few more bits and pieces of what we can expect when the good doctor and Wanda Maximoff (Scarlet Witch) wander into the multiple Marvel realities that Strange opened up during the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Teaming up with Wanda and Wong to help him restore the fabric of realities back to their rightful place, Doctor Strange finds that it’s easier said than done as Wanda seems to find herself trapped in a mirror dimension while Wong has his hands full dealing with the one-eyed monster known as Gargantos.

While these scenes are all good and fun, fans are really awaiting the appearances from the Illuminati which is said to consist of Professor X (Patrick Stewart), Mr. Fantastic (Ioan Gruffud), Iron Man (Tom Cruise), and supposedly a new actor whose taken on the mantle of the Black Panther from another dimension. Again, these are all rumors but they do hold a little weight given the sources spilling the beans out on these internet streets.

Whether or not any or all of these rumors prove true remains to be seen, but we best believe we’ll be finding out on May 6 when Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hits theaters.