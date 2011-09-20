Kreayshawn Covers Complex [Photos + Video]

Kreayshawn Covers Complex Magazine

The white girl rapper from the Bay that spent her 2011 dropping a video on Youtube, striking a million deal with Columbia Records and beefing with Rick Ross is on the next cover of Complex Magazine.

Yep, Kreayshawn takes one cover, KiD CuDi takes the other.

Like it or not, the “Gucci Gucci” girl is a star and she’s here to stay.

In her interview with Complex, the 21-year-old rapper talked about her success saying, “I never made anything with the intention of signing a record deal.” “It was just for fun. The moment I realized I could get a record deal, was when I got a record deal. I didn’t see myself getting famous.” “People say, ‘You’re changing the game. I’m just being me. This is what I’ve been doing.”

The October/November issue of Complex hits stores on October 4th.

Scroll down for a full look at the cover, and additional photos and a behind the scenes video are on the next pages.

