Southside & Future ft. Travis Scott “Hold That Heat,” Shenseea ft. 21 Savage “R U that” & More | Daily Visuals 4.22.22

HipHopWired Featured Video

Fresh off of being crowned the best rapper alive today, Future lends his talents to fellow ATLien, Southside while trying to get another famous rapper from the South off the “Canceled” list.

In the visuals to “Hold That Heat,” Southside is joined by Future and Travis Scott in an empty apartment building where the three men hold court as Travis Scott brandishes a alligator on a leash. That alligator probably gonna end up becoming some limited-edition “Friends & Family” Cactus Jack Air Jordans or something.

21 Savage meanwhile taps into his R&B-ish side and for Shenseea’s clip to “R U That” participates in a photoshoot helmed by the R&B crooner herself.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Ed Sheeran featuring Lil Baby, EARTHGANG, and more.

SOUTHSIDE & FUTURE FT. TRAVIS SCOTT – “HOLD THAT HEAT”

SHENSEEA FT. 21 SAVAGE – “R U THAT”

ED SHEERAN FT. LIL BABY – “2STEP”

LIL POPPA & YO GOTTI – “H SPOT”

G PERICO – “CROSSROADS”

E MURDA FT. NEMS – “PURE PAIN”

EARTHGANG – “THE GHETTO GODS SHOW”

SAMM HENSHAW – “JOY”