Sneaker Reseller Benjamin Kicks Flaunts Dozens Of Pairs of “Union” Air Jordan 2’s, Backdoor Shenanigans?

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Benjamin Kicks strikes again!

A year after pulling off the most hated backdoor heist when he walked away with a truck full of “Trophy Room” Air Jordan 1’s, infamous sneaker reseller, Benjamin Kicks has taken to social media to flaunt his latest haul in the form of the limited-edition “Union” Air Jordan 2’s that dropped last week. While many thought BK had a connect at the Union brick-and-mortar store, he took to IG to insinuate that he actually has a backdoor at Nike itself writing “What if my back door isn’t a store but the ….. themselves.”

The sneaker game is trash, b.

While Marcus Jordan got much heat for backdooring the “Trophy Room” 1’s to Kicks last year (and gets flooded with comments on his IG page to this day about it), we have no clue who Benny could be referring to as his plug this time around.

Regardless of who’s helping Benjamin get that reseller money and having everyday sneakerheads curse the heavens, Nike, and himself, this is a problem that won’t stop until heads stop paying resale prices for coveted kicks. In other words, Benjamin Kicks will forever flourish. Bastard…