Burglars Tried To Break Into Sneaker Spot A Ma Manier In Atlanta, Officer Shot By Security Guard

The sneaker game is getting out of control and we don’t just mean the difficulty of getting a pair of grails for retail, but we mean the “by any means necessary” lengths people will go to get their hands on highly coveted kicks.

According to 11Alive, burglars attempted to break into high-end sneaker boutique, A Ma Manier in Atlanta during the wee hours of Thursday (May 5) which unfortunately led to a police officer being shot by the store’s security guard. The attempted robbery went down just before 6 a.m. when burglars attempted to break into the store by trying to knock down a cement wall to the store which prompted the alarm to be set off and alert authorities of the break-in.

When an officer arrived on the scene to investigate the scene, the store’s security guard, Paul Augustin ended up shooting and hitting the responding officer by mistake and ended up getting arrested for the mixup.

The 41-year-old is now facing an aggravated assault charge and is accused of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and reckless conduct.