Kim Kardashian Talks About How Kanye West Walked Out During Her ‘SNL’ Monolog On Latest Episode Of ‘The Kardashians’

Sometimes it seems like the entire post-breakup drama between Kanye West and Kim Kardashian was a long, elaborate trailer for Kim’s new reality TV Show The Kardashians. I mean, I’m not a faithful viewer of the shadow, so I can’t say for sure, but it seems like Ye’s name is always coming up, don’t it?

Anyway, according to Variety, in the last episode, Kardashian talked about last year when she hosted Saturday Night Live and she revealed that Kanye Jesus walked out during her opening monologue because she had jokes regarding their divorce.

From Variety:

Kim quipped at the time about West, “I married the best rapper of all time. Not only that, he’s the richest Black man in America,” she said onstage. “A talented, legit genius who gave me four incredible kids. So, when I divorced him, you have to know it came down to just one thing: his personality.”

“He walked out on ‘SNL’ like mid-monologue, so I haven’t talked to him since,” Kim told her sister Khloé Kardashian. “He’s upset over the fact that I said the reason I divorced him—used the word ‘divorced’—he wished I’d said the word ‘filed for divorce. And he’s upset that I also used the word ‘rapper.’ He said, ‘I’m so much more than a rapper. I can’t believe you said rapper.’”

OK, to be fair, one should expect Yeezus to get all sensitive over the “divorce” aspect of the monologue. I mean, he did write a whole sad-sack poem about how much divorce hurts. He even weirdly compared it to COVID. Still, it’s not like “divorced him” and “filed for divorce” are saying different things. Changing that specific language would only have served to throw off the timing of the joke.

As far as Kanye being upset about the use of the word “rapper” because he’s “so much more than a rapper”—yeah, that sounds very Kanye and it’s very much some rock star diva sh**.

Kim also told Khloé she was disappointed at her ex for exiting stage left because she never did him like that when he was wildin’ on the mic.

“I’ve sat there through so many speeches that have not been the most comfortable for me,” she said. “But that was my partner and I stood by him. I would never embarrass him and walk out and leave. He’s so used to getting exactly what he wants. I’ve never seen anything like it. Good for him, but hey, it’s not going to happen here.”

Welp, there it is.