Fabolous Questions Intentions of ThisIs50 Festival

New York seems to have united as the ThisIs50 Fest saw old adversaries joining Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson in order to celebrate and pay homage to their breeding grounds. Oddly enough, the rapper’s constant beef with rappers from the state seemed to be a reason that continued to drive artists apart as the state gave up the thrown as the dominant factor in Hip-Hop.

Waging war with the likes of D-Block, the rapper was photographed alongside the likes of Jadakiss and Styles P, two who were responsible for almost destroying the credibility of Jackson’s street upbringing with diss tracks such as “Checkmate” and “Ms. Jackson”. Now that the battle is over, the parties are promoting peace instead of war which could result in future collaborations as they had in the past.

One New York native who wasn’t heard of during the event was Fabolous. Feeling like the person watching the scene play out from the outside like a movie, Loso was very curious about the purpose of the festivities as he resorted to Twitter.

“Its interesting to c 50 Cent unite wit NY artists when he’s 1 of the reasons NY hip hop became so isolated & crumbled…Do u agree NY??”

Fab even made reference to the 50 of old when he first emerged in 2003 and he came off as the lone wolf as he seemingly attacked everyone, mostly those from his home state.

“I guess it was a good show 4 NY..But if u asked 50 a few years ago if he ever saw hisself on stage with any of them he woulda said HELL NO!”

Above all else, unity can only bring further positivity and strength in number, Fab noted, but who would have ever thought that Fif would be the catalyst for it?

“So don’t think im takin shots at 50..Jus that NY show had me a lil puzzled..But I love NY so I couldn’t knock it if I wanted to.”

Whether the event was strictly for business purposes, or just to show love, New York has been finding a way to place themselves back on top, especially with the releases of 2009. They say to believe half of what you see and nothing that you hear, but sometimes it’s necessary to play a role in order to create a positive change for the community.