Is Target Responsible For J. Cole Leaked Album??? CD From Fan [Video]

Fan Shows J. Cole His Unreleased CD

J. Cole, was closing a recent performance in Scottsdale, Arizona, Wednesday (September 21) when a fan showed the Fayetteville newcomer a retail copy of his yet to be released debut LP, Cole World: The Sideline Story.

Cole seemed genuinely surprised seeing the disk that he admitted he doesn’t even have, telling the fan, “I don’t know how the Fawk they got this Shyte, but this Shyte is real my n*gga,” he said. “This Shyte is incredible for me to see right now. This a n*gga album. I don’t even have this, n*gga. I don’t know how you got this.”

Cole’s Roc Nation debut is set to officially hit shelves, September 27.

It’s belived that Traget may have gotten the dates confused and put out the disk a week early.

Peep Cole’s reaction belowin the video below, courtesy of missdimplez.com: