Ja Rule Releases “Falling To Pieces” [Audio]

Ja Rule Delays Pain Of Love 2 and drops “Falling To Pieces” Instead

Remember Ja Rule’s Pain Is Love? He’s been plotting on the sequel for quite some time now, but he’s announced that it will be pushed back for all you Rule fans that have been waiting on it.

Until Pain Is Love II is ready, here’s his track “Falling To Pieces” from his go to producer, 7 Aurelius. It’s a guitar driven ballad highlighting the rapper’s thoughts of past and future.

