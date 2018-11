Eminem and Shady Records gives us an inside look at their Shady Records Hall of History at the Brisk Bodega, from this past Saturday.

The Shady Records Hall displayed everything from the early years of Eminem’s career to their latest signees Yelawolf and Slaughterhouse.

The official video is narrated by Paul Rosenberg, the label’s co-founder.

Peep the Part 1 video and a couple pics from the exhibit below, and check back later for Part 2.