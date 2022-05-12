DaBaby ft. MoneyBagg Yo “WIG,” T.O. Green ft. Rick Ross “Only Fans” & More | Daily Visuals 5.12.22

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Though DaBaby’s been making more noise for the drama and violence that’s been going on in his personal life, the North Carolina rapper isn’t letting those things sidetrack his professional life and continues to drop off new work for his hardcore fans.

Linking up with MoneyBagg Yo for his new visuals to “WIG,” DaBaby finds himself opening up a Wig shop and gets turnt up with a gang of thick and twerking clientele who run through his store looking for some new hair pieces to throw on for the weekend.

Back in the strip club, T.O. Green links up with Rick Ross to count money, pop bottles and enjoy some of the thickest talent you’ll ever see in his clip to “Only Fans.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Young Jonn and Davido, NoCap, and more.

DABABY FT. MONEYBAGG YO – “WIG”

T.O GREEN FT. RICK ROSS – “ONLY FANS”

22GZ – “KEEP A BLIXKY”

YOUNG JONN & DAVIDO – “DADA”

LADIPOE FT. REMA – “AFRO JIGGA”

HEADIE ONE – “CAME IN THE SCENE”

NOCAP – “NO HOOK”