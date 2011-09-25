Chris Brown Gives A Special Reward To A Fan Who Returned His Rolex

The Singer/Rapper Chris Brown came through on his promise for the young lady who returned his diamond-encrusted Rolex watch (value: $22,000) with two front row tickets to his show, a backstage celebration, and an opportunity to thank her face to face while they ate cake.

Brown lost the expensive timepiece when it flew off his wrist during his performance at this year’s MTV VMAs.

Luckily, it was caught by the honest young lady named Alisha, who returned it to one of his bouncers.

Do you think Breezy could of done more for her?