Cee-Lo Green Lands Lead Role In Remake Of ‘Sparkle’ Alongside Whitney Houston [Photos]

Cee-Lo Tapped To Star In ‘Sparkle’ Remake; R. Kelly Producing Soundtrack

Grammy winner Cee-Lo Green is joining Whitney Houston and Jordin Sparks in the remake of the 1976 film Sparkle.

According to Variety, the Fuse TV host will be one of the stars in the music-themed drama that features actors Carmen Ejogo, Tika Sumpter and Omari Hardwick.

Jordin portrays Sparkle, a singer struggling to make it while Whitney plays her mother and Green is an opening act.

R. Kelly is slated to work on the movie’s soundtrack and Derek Luke and Mike Epps are also acting in Sparkle.

As previously reported, Cee-lo will also be playing Raekwon’s father in an upcoming film and is in the lab with his Goodie M.O.b cohorts working on their reunion album.

As Cee-lo stays busy,

See More Of Mr. Green After The Jump

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22Next page »