YSL Rapper Lil Keed Suffered From Severe Stomach Pain Before Death

The cause of the untimely death of YSL rapper Lil Keed still hasn’t been determined, but details are coming to light surrounding his health. The Atlanta rapper was reportedly suffering from stomach pain severe enough that it sent him to the hospital before his untimely passing.

As previously reported, Keed died late last week, with his brother and fellow rapper Lil Gotit confirming the 24-year-old’s death. TMZ reports that in the weeks before his death he has been complaining about stomach pain.