Peep The Teaser Trailer To Marvel’s ‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Back in 2020 it was revealed that Orphan Black star, Tatiana Maslany had been chosen to step into the role of Disney+’s upcoming Marvel series, She-Hulk and now we’ve finally gotten our first teaser trailer for the highly-anticipated MCU spinoff series.

Starring Tatiana Maslany as lawyer Jennifer Walters a.k.a She-Hulk, the trailer follows Walters as she comes to grip with her newfound powers though we’re not exactly sure how she ended up being able to Hulk out when confronted with fear or anger. Being shown the big green ropes by none other than Smart Hulk himself, Walters seems to be coming to grips with the fact that she might have to reluctantly take on the role of being a superhero at a time when she’s just trying to live the life of an everyday woman just trying to get her swerve on in the big city.

In a press release for the show, Disney listed the plot synopsis as follows:

Jennifer Walters as she navigates the complicated life of a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk. The nine-episode series welcomes a host of MCU vets, including Mark Ruffalo as Smart Hulk, Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/the Abomination, and Benedict Wong as Wong. The cast also includes Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segarra, Jameela Jamil, Jon Bass and Renée Elise Goldsberry. Executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kat Coiro and Jessica Gao. Co-executive producers are Wendy Jacobson and Jennifer Booth.

That’s right, Tim Roth’s Abomination is also in the trailer. We wonder if this takes place before or after Abomination was last seen shooting the fair one with Wong in Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings. Also, how’d Hulk heal his arm after having it burnt to a crisp for using the Infinity Gauntlet in Avengers: Endgame? We need some question answered.

Check out the trailer for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law below and let us know if you’ll be tuning in when it premiers on August 17th.