Jim Jones & DJ Drama ft. Lyrivelli & Ditta “Ven Aqui,” Danger Mouse & Black Thought “No Gold Teeth” & More | Daily Visuals 5.19.22

We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again, Jim Jones is the most active member out of The Diplomats and we’re not talking about putting work in out on these streets, we mean putting that work in the studio.

Linking up with DJ Drama, Lyrivelli and Ditta for the visuals to “Ven Aqui,” Capo takes to the streets to show off some spiffy Bentley’s before hitting the strip club to pop some bottles and flash stacks of cash to get those booties twerking. Alas, they did not make it rain regardless of the thunder clappin’ that went on in the club. Maybe next time ladies.

Elsewhere Danger Mouse and Black Thought connect to drop some thought provoking bars and in their black-and-white clip to “No Gold Teeth” Thought uses a collage of images to cover his face as he spits his rhymes because, well, we’re not sure. Still, it’s dope.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from 5ive Mics featuring Lil Mama, Renni Rucci, and more.

JIM JONES & DJ DRAMA FT. LYRIVELLI & DITTA – “VEN AQUI”

DANGER MOUSE & BLACK THOUGHT – “NO GOLD TEETH”

5IVE MICS FT. LIL MAMA – “BEAUTY”

RENNI RUCCI – “RIGHT ON”

RICK HYDE FT. ROME STREETZ – “POZA”

88GLAM – “HAPPY BELATED”

RON SUNO – “WHAP WHAP”