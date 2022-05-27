Big Boi & Sleepy Brown ft. Scotty ATL “Do Ya Best,” Russ ft. Ktlyn “Handsomer Remix” & More | Daily Visuals 5.26.22

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

While we may never get that elusive OutKast reunion album or tour, Big Boi and Sleepy Brown are still out there keeping that Southernplayalistic vibe going with some new work to bop and groove to.

Linking up with Scotty ATL for the visuals to “Do Ya Best,” Big Boi and Sleepy Brown host a fashion show where the women are so thick that the thongs they flaunt get swallowed up by their, well, y’all know. If you don’t then watch the video.

Russ meanwhile tries to give acting a shot and in his mini film to the Ktlyn assisted “Handsomer Remix,” Russ interacts Tiffany Haddish at a fancy soiree before letting Snoop Dogg comedically put her on blast for no reason.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Kehlani, Wais P and Pete Twist featuring The Musalini and Planet Asia, and more.

BIG BOI & SLEEPY BROWN FT. SCOTTY ATL – “DO YA BEST”

RUSS FT. KTLYN – “HANDSOMER REMIX”

KEHLANI – “MELT”

WAIS P & PETE TWIST FT. THE MUSALINI & PLANET ASIA – “3 MAN WEAVE”

LUTE – “LIKE WINE”

FREDO BANG – “HARD 4 U”

T-RELL – “DON’T YOU FOLD”