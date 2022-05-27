HHW Gaming: ‘Star Wars Jedi: Survivor’ Finally Announced

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, the sequel to the fantastic Fallen Order video game, has finally been confirmed.

Day one of the Star Wars Celebration saw the announcement of new shows coming to Disney+. Day two of the convention delivered the long-awaited confirmation of the game.

The sequel to Fallen Order will see gamers continue the journey of one of the last remaining Jedi, Cal Kestis, and his lovable droid companion BD-1. The first chapter of the beloved Star Wars action-adventure series followed Kestis as he discovered his Jedi lineage and worked to rebuild the Jedi Order. Of course, the Jedi-hunting force using Inquisitors is hot on his trail.

The next game picks up five years later after the events of the first game, where Cal had his first run-in with the Darth Vader. In this game, the still learning Jedi’s primary goal is to survive is that he is the last remaining hope for the Jedi Order.

As the last remaining Jedi, he must learn even more skills and ally himself with an array of unique and interesting characters as the Empire, mainly the remaining Inquisitors he didn’t kill, closes in on him.

“Even before completing Jedi: Fallen Order, our team had a vision of how to carry the adventure for Cal, BD, and the crew into the sequel,” said Stig Asmussen, game director, Respawn. “For we are working in lockstep with Lucasfilm Games to build on the legacy of Jedi: Fallen Order. We’re leveraging advanced technology to create more dynamic Jedi combat and cinematic storytelling to expand on Cal’s story as he matures and survives during the dark times. We can’t wait to share more about the game with the world later this year.”

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor arrives in 2023, and WE CAN NOT WAIT.

Peep the first trailer for the game below.

Photo: Respawn / Star Wars Jedi: Survivor