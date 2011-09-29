CLOSE
T.I. Releases Artwork For New Single [Photo]

T.I. Ft. Big K.R.I.T. – “Flexin'” [Artwork]

T.I. still hasn’t put out his new song featuring Big K.R.I.T. but here’s the single’s artwork, which other than this snippet, this is at least a sign of hope that this track will be released sooner or later.

Updated with T.I. tweet:

In other T.I. news, the King of the South was released from an Atlanta halfway house earlier today. He’s officially a free man. Welcome home, Tip.

Peep the “Flexin'” cover below.

